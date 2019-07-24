Nakuru MCAs back Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo bill

A section of Nakuru County Assembly members have thrown their weight behind the Third Way Alliance Party Constitution amendment bill dubbed Punguza Mzigo.

The county, the first to invite the Punguza Mzigo bill proponent Dr. Ekuru Aukot to shed more light on the bill however, raised pertinent issues such as the ward representation alternation clause.

Dr. Aukot nonetheless urged the MCA’s to discuss the Bill soberly.

The MCAs have said that they are now waiting for the bill to be brought to the house and pass it citing that it is aimed at adding more revenue to the wards for development.

Aukot however took issue with the National Assembly majority leader Aden duale for opposing the Bill.

Duale has warned Garissa MCAs against supporting the bill saying they will face the wrath of the people.

Duale who is Garissa Township MP said that he would personally ensure the bill does not go through once it is submitted to the county assemblies.

He added that the only good thing in the initiative was the proposal to increase counties revenue share from 15 percent to 35 percent.

Aukot has vowed to soldier on with the Punguza Mzigo Initiative despite the ongoing Building Bridge initiative that is expected to outline a roadmap for constitutional amendments.

The draft bill which was passed by IEBC, is now at the disposal of county assemblies and should get the approvals of at least 24 counties before it is forwarded to the National Assembly and Senate for debate.

It seeks to cut the cost of running parliament reducing number of MPs from 416 to 147, use the 47 counties as a single constituency unit for purposes of parliamentary elections, elect one man and one woman from each of the 47 counties to the national assembly and abolish the position of deputy governor.