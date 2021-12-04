Nakuru police launch crackdown against notorious gangs

Detectives in Nakuru are hunting down two separate gangs that have become the nightmare of residents in Bondeni and Kiamaina areas of the new city.

According to the police, in one of the incidents at Kiamaina early Friday morning, a 49-year-old man was violently robbed at his home’s gate when a gun-toting gang accosted him after parking his car.

The unknown number of assailants waylaid the victim as he locked the gate, inflicting multiple cuts on his arms, knees and back, before escaping with Sh 100,000 cash and a Samsung phone worth Sh 60,000.

The attackers had then fired two rounds to scare off responders as they bolted out of the scene, leaving the victim at the mercy of emergency medical aid.

Luckily, a swift response by Kiugoine police and neighbours saved the victim’s life as he is recuperating at a Nakuru hospital in stable condition.

Elsewhere in Bondeni, a bodaboda operator and his pillion passenger were at on Saturday morning around 6.30am attacked by a three-man gang, as the rider rushed his ailing customer to a medical facility.

“Oblivious of the three hoodlums lurking in dark covers, the rider set his wheels in their ambush, where they were both subjected to a merciless beating after the gang found no much to rob them off. The already ailing 19-year-old customer further suffered several stabs on his head and hands, as the rider slid away raising alarm, ” said the police.

The attackers escaped before a furious mob could pounce on them, but one – a notorious mugger by the name Chile – was identified among the three.

As the badly injured victim receives treatment at a Nakuru City hospital, Bondeni police have intensified pursuit of the gang.