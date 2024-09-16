Nakuru residents reject draft valuation law over land rate hikes

Nakuru residents have rejected the draft county valuation law that proposes an increase in land rates, set to take effect in January 2025.

The residents argued that the timing of the hike, amid tough economic conditions, is ill-advised and that the county has not shown substantial development to justify the increase.

In a notice published in local dailies, the Nakuru County government directed locals to review a new land valuation roll, outlining the new rates, which are expected to rise by more than 200%. The proposed rates have sparked outrage, especially among former Nakuru leaders.

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri criticized the proposed rates, stating that residents are in no position to pay the new 2% valuation on their properties.

He further noted that the region has not seen enough development to warrant such a steep increase.

His sentiments were echoed by former Ndundori MCA Steve Kihara who urged ward representatives to bring the issue to the county assembly as a matter of public importance.

He called for a thorough review of the valuation in consultation with local communities.

The residents are now pushing for public participation before the new rates are implemented.