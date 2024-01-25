Nakuru Senator wants Governor Susan Kihika impeached 

The row that has seen services at War Memorial Hospital in Nakuru grounded has taken a new twist with Senator Tabitha Karanja calling for the impeachment of Governor Susan Kihika.

She noted that the raid by the county government which had left tens of patients unattended and one person dead were enough reasons to impeach the embattled Governor.

This came hours after a patient who was undergoing treatment at the hospital died on Wednesday morning as the County Government was accused of ignoring a court order.

Senator Karanja lashed out at Kihika accusing her of being inhumane as families whose kin had been admitted in the hospital continued to suffer.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, the Senator noted that she was doing her oversight duty adding that the impasse had eroded investors’ confidence.

While comforting families that had lost their kin, she called on the Ministry of Health to intervene so that no more lives could be lost from the dispute.

“The land lease by the hospital is genuine as some people want to take over this prime land and its time MCAs acted as there are enough grounds for impeachment,” she said.

Flanked by area leaders, the Senator noted that the health sector in Nakuru, which for years had been the envy of nearby counties, was on its knees.

She pointed to the stalled multi-million health centres in Naivasha, Gilgil, Mai Mahiu and Molo which lay unused years after they were completed by the previous regime.

Karanja said that the rains started beating the county when it sacked over 500 health workers in July last year and replaced them with unqualified personnel.

“Instead of supporting local investors and focusing on attracting more health investors Kihika is ordering the arrest of the War Memorial Hospital investors on false allegations,” she said.

She retaliated that she did not have any interest in the Governors position adding she was keen to do her over sight and safeguarding the rights of voters

“We are calling on EACC, DCI and the relevant government agencies to investigate how public funds are being used as we fear there is massive embezzlement,” she said.

The senator added that since the Governor took office she has been undermining other elected leaders and calling them names in front of the people who elected them.

“I will continue to perform my oversight role with zeal and passion without fear or favour because I have the mandate of the great people of Nakuru County,” she said.