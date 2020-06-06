Nakuru small scale farmers targets Ksh 15m from eggs monthly

Small scale farmers in Nakuru have benefited from a Ksh 16 million programme aimed at improving breeding and multiplication of indigenous chicken.



The project by the County government aims at empowering farmers in eleven sub-counties to produce 1.5 million eggs worth Sh 15 million monthly.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the second batch of 3,800 improved Kienyeji chicks had been distributed to 24 women and youth groups in Kiratina area of Menengai East Ward, within Nakuru East Sub-County.

Some 250 farmers in Kiratina received the first batch of 7,600 improved Kienyeji chicks which the governor said require no special care and can be fed just like other indigenous chicken, hence low cost of production. The chicks he noted are improved to endure diverse climatic conditions and are highly tolerant to common chicken diseases like new castle.

“The project has been fashioned to promote urban agriculture while ensuring the use of limited available space to feed the growing population in urban centers. Our ultimate goal is to achieve food security and nutrition as well as create employment.

We want to improve the livelihoods of Nakuru people mainly through women and youth. The project will enable them take care of the needs of their families. It will also help them pay school fees for their children,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

To ensure that the small holder farmers realize optimum production, the county government has attached a veterinary and a livestock extension officer to the project who will equip the breeders with necessary technical advice such as how to feed the birds and administer vaccine

Four farmer groups in Njoro Sub County had received 3,850 Kienyeji improved chicks, while in Naivasha Sub-County 1,900 chicks had been distributed to farmers in Biashara Ward.

The County government has also donated 5,100 chicks to various groups in parts of Nakuru West Sub-County. The devolved unit is targeting to distribute an additional 29,700 hens and cockerels within the next six months.

County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture Dr. Immaculate Maina said her department was also collaborating with Kenya Agricultural Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) in ensuring that farmers’ got improved Kienyeji chicken breeds that were high yielding, fast maturing, easy to maintain and disease resistant that have the ability to lay 220-280 eggs in a year, double the yield capacity of ordinary indigenous chicken.

KALRO has previously distributed about 1.5 million day old chicks to farmers in Nakuru. More than 700,000 farmers have been trained on basic disease control and management mechanisms and best practices in poultry farming.

The poultry sub-sector has the potential to transform Kenya’s economy and improve the well-being of Kenyans. Agriculture contributes 26 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) directly and 27 per cent indirectly in Kenya, 30 per cent of this comes from the poultry sub-sector. This is a big contribution to Kenya’s GDP,” said Dr Maina.

Menengai East Member of County Assembly Wilson Mwangi said though the project was economically empowering women and youth high cost of commercial feeds and low hatchability of eggs at farm level were major constraints in the adoption of the improved indigenous chicken.

Mwangi called on the two levels of government to come up with strategies that will address challenges stifling the industry by streamlining market channels to ensure cheaper feeds, shorter production period, and shorter supply chain and guaranteed market. He noted with good management, the improved indigenous breed was the best for farmers given its resilient nature.