Nakuru: Vaccination of teachers and uniformed officers to kick off next week

The Nakuru County government will beginning Monday roll-out a Covid-19 mass vaccination exercise targeting uniformed officers, teachers and religious instructors at all their level-four and private hospitals.

Area Public Health Director Elizabeth Kiptoo said the comprehensive roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 virus has necessitated the training of more personnel. The county according to Kiptoo had initially trained only two nurses to vaccinate vulnerable health workers at the Nakuru-Level-Five hospital, which serves massive numbers.

However, she said due to the high numbers of teachers, police officers, prison wardens, and religious leaders, there emerged a need for training more personnel to handle the increased numbers.

Speaking on Thursday during the training of additional health workers at the Level-Five Hospital, she said apart from the level-fours, all private hospitals will be included to expedite the exercise.

She said among the private hospitals included are St Mary’s, St Josephs in Gilgil, Nakuru Nursing Home, Valley, Evans-Sunrise and War-Memorial hospital in Nakuru town.

She urged the targeted officers to turn-out in large numbers so as to accelerate the vaccination exercise adding that the upsurge of numbers in the country requires strict adherence to the ministry of health guidelines of proper wearing of masks, keeping distance, and frequent washing of hands.

Two weeks ago, the country received the first batch of Astra Zeneca-Oxford vaccine in what senior officials at the ministry of health described as a milestone in the fight against the deadly virus.

Since Decemeber 2019, the world has been ravaged by the novel coronavirus which has claimed hundreds of lives, affected economies and increased mental health issues resulting from the introduction of strict containment measures meant to contain its spread.