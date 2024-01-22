Nakuru War Memorial Hospital directors among 5 charged with conspiracy to defraud

Nakuru War Memorial Hospital directors are among five people have been charged before a Nakuru Court with 12 counts related to abuse of office, forgery, and conspiracy to defraud.

According to a statement by the Office of Public Prosecution (ODPP), the allegations involve fraudulently obtaining documents for the renewal of a lease title that expired in 2021.

The five include Nakuru War Memorial Hospital Directors Simon Watene and Roger Joslyn, land surveyor Kipkemboi Kigen, and Ministry of Lands officials Peter Nzuki Mutwiwa and Stephen Kihengo Mwaura.

The accused are alleged to have forged lease documents to secure a 50-year lease title for a 25-acre piece of land hosting the War Memorial Hospital in Nakuru.

The prosecution has lined up 26 witnesses for the trial, which is scheduled to begin on 31st July, 2024.