Nakuru West MP Arama acquitted charges in land fraud case

Nakuru West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama acquitted of graft related charges in a suspected land fraud case.

Anti-corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence linking the legislature and two other suspects in the fraud case.

The prosecution suffered a major setback in its attempt to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the Nakuru West Member of Parliament alongside two other suspects were guilty of graft charges.

In acquitting the three, Anti-corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti cited lack of evidence on the prosecution side and ordered that their 1 million shillings cash bail deposited to the court be refunded to accused persons.

In the case, the three were charged with abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of land in Nakuru and conspiracy to defraud a businessman.

The prosecution claimed that Arama conspired with three others to defraud Ahmed Muhammad Nisar by dispossessing him a plot in August 2015.

Meanwhile, a suspect has on Friday been arraigned in court and charged for evading tax amounting to Ksh 30 million.

David Ngari Nderitu while earning taxable income trading as Aberdare Solutions omitted Ksh 30 million from the company’s value-added tax returns.

He denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of 100,000 shillings or an alternative bond of 500,000 shillings with the mention of the case set for 10th Dec 2019.