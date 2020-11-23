Nakuru youth group launch fumigation drive amid soaring Covid-19 cases

As the adverse effects of the Coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt across the country, a group comprising of fifty young professionals from Bahati Constituency has launched a fumigation drive targeting public schools and markets in the area`s five wards.

The initiative targeting 60 public schools, three health centers and three markets in the area also seeks to enlighten area residents on containment measures against the virus as laid out by the Ministry of Health.

The team`s leader Samuel Kimani Murage says the six months program will see sanitizers, soap and face masks issued to those living in rural areas and who are unable to afford the critical supplies.

Speaking at the populous Mawanga area after fumigation of Workers Secondary school, Murage said the initiative supervised by County public health practitioners brings together participants from various disciplines where they contribute money to drive the cause that is anticipated to help in reducing Nakuru County`s case load that has been unsettling high in recent days.

With the help of donors, the group has also purchased fumigation equipment and chemicals. Murage says the initiative exemplifies the role of the youth in fighting the plague that has crippled the economy, claimed lives and seen thousands hospitalized over the last 10 months.

He challenged youths across the country to liaise with public health practitioners in their areas, pool their resources together and fight the virus that he says has robbed youths of their livelihoods.

His sentiments were echoed by participants Wangui Njoroge,Steve Mwangi and Kariuki Thumi who said they felt obligated to be part of a solution to a collective problem following its devastating effects in their country and its neighbourhoods.

The ministry of health has flagged Nakuru County as a hot spot area of the deadly disease after a spike in new infections over the last two months.

The initiative comes weeks after 68 students and five teachers at Bahati Girls High School tested positive for COVID-19 -a development that has since sparked fear among residents.