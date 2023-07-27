Nakuru’s multi-million shillings industrial park ready for occupancy

The multi-million shillings Lord Egerton Agro-industrial Park in Nakuru County is expected to commence operations next month following its completion.

The industrial park which will be launched by President William Ruto will host a variety of small industries in agro processors, ICT hubs, energy-sector companies, engineering and construction firms and chemical industries.

According to Industry Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana, the project is part of the National Government plans to construct County Aggregation Industrial Park (CAIP) and Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in each county at a cost of Ksh 4.7 billion.

Each county is expected to contribute Ksh 250 million and provide a minimum of 100 acres of land for the establishment of the Parks towards the implementation of the project in the next financial year.

“Once the parks are constructed, Equity Bank has promised to provide Ksh 250 billion to support the purchase of manufacturing equipment for industries willing to invest in the parks. This was after the government struck a deal with the lender,” said Mukhwana.

Funds contributed by counties will be used to fund the provision of electricity, water, effluent management, internet, security and common transport.

Additionally, the parks have online portals through which traders will find markets for their products, both locally and abroad.

The PS said the government will also establishing a Ksh 6 million fund to provide start-up capital to small-scale traders and youth under a programme dubbed “Viwanda Mashinani”.

Already, Ksh 100 million has been disbursed to Nakuru County for the construction of basic infrastructures. Other counties identified for the first phase of the project include Busia, Murang’a, Kakamega and Kirinyaga.

Nakuru County Trade County Executive Committee Member Stephen Kuria said Lord Egerton Agro-industrial Park besides expanding the devolved unit’s opportunities as an industrial and economic hub, will create employment opportunities, improve the livelihoods in agriculture-dependent regions, reduce post-harvest losses, contribute to food security and accelerate economic growth in the country.

The industrial park is expected to help in creation of at least 4,000 jobs mostly in the agroprocessing subsector.

Additional reporting by KNA