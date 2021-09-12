Nameless and Wahu celebrate 16 years of marriage

The couple recently opened up their life in their reality series This Love.

Nameless and Wahu celebrated 16 years of marriage sometime this week. The entertainment power couple both have individual robust music careers that span twenty years. Even though the couple have been together for years, the two made their first collaboration last year with their two songs called “This Love ya Nameles” and This Love ya Wahu” which were a precursor to their reality series This Love.

To celebrate their anniversary Wahu celebrated her husband on social media writing, “I love you my moody monski. You’re my best friend or as Tumi would say…. you’re most definitely my for-lifer.”

As Kenya’s favourite couple celebrate 16 years of marriage, this might be a good time to catch up on their reality series, This Love currently available to stream on Showmax Kenya. Additionally, you could also learn more about them and their music carer by watching their interview with Shiksha Arora on Easy Friday below.