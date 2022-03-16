Nameless pays tribute to E-Sir 19 years on

“You still inspiring the new generation with your awesomeness,” Nameless says of E-sir.

Kenyan musician Nameless is paying tribute to E-Sir 19 years after his death. The rapper born Issah Mmari died in a road accident today in 2003 at the age of 21.

In a social media post, Nameless paid tribute to the late rapper while celebrating some of his favourite songs from E-Sir’s catalogue. “19 years since you left us, 16 March 2003. Love and Miss you bro! You still inspiring the new generation with your awesomeness! Fam, what’s your favourite Esir Jam…mine was “MossMoss”, “Leo ni leo” and of course “Boomba”.” (SIC)

Nameless recently teamed up with Nelly the Goon, Trio Mio, Dmore, Habib and more to release a new song called “Bandana ya E-sir.” The song was aimed at celebrating the life of a Kenyan legend and to introduce his legacy to a new generation of artists.

At the time of release, Nameless said, “This project we’re about to release is very close to my heart. We celebrate our brother Esir with a cross-generation of artists! Some veterans made a cameo to show love for our fallen friend brother!”

E-Sir is still widely regarded as one of Kenya’s best rappers. He would have turned 40 this year.