Nameless tells of brush with death

Nameless is lucky to be alive.

Many people have no idea that legendary Kenyan musician Nameless had a close call with death a couple of years ago. On a sunny 2017 day, the ‘Nasinzia’ singer attended a meeting in which he passed out on a staircase and woke up in the hospital.

In the upcoming tenth episode of ‘This Love‘, Wahu and family confirm this story. Nameless’ loved ones feared they were losing him to a brain injury which he incurred. It turns out that two of his friends closed the short gap between his survival and death.

Since the incident in 2017, Nameless and Wahu have made it a priority to always go for medical check-ups. They have made quite a couple of lifestyle changes too. You can find out more on This Love episode ten which airs on Showmax.