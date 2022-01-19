Nameless, Trio Mio and more pay tribute to E-Sir

E-sir would have been 40 this year.

In honour of E-Sir musicians Nameless, Nelly the Goon, Trio Mio, Dmore, Habib have released a new song called “Bandana ya E-sir.” The song, released today, hopes to celebrate the life of a Kenyan legend and to introduce his legacy to a new generation of artists.

The video, was released on the Ochungulo Family’s YouTube page with the following statement. “”Bandana ya Esir” is a Kenyan urban pop cross-generational collaboration to celebrate…Esir, a Kenyan icon, an inspiration to many, who passed away 19 years ago at the age of 21! …to introduce His legacy to the younger generation, “Bandana Ya Esir” comes from the younger generation and is guided by the veterans that knew him.” (sic)

The video directed by Monti features other veteran artists including Wahu, Wyre, Jua Cali and Nyashinski.

Announcing the release of the song Nameless wrote, “This project we about to release is very close to my heart . We celebrate our brother Esir with a cross-generation of artists! Some Veterans made a cameo to show love for our fallen friend brother!”

Additionally, rapper King Kaka also made a contribution to the project by designing Esir’s bandana.

The song is now streaming on YouTube.