Nameless, Wahu announce birth of daughter

The celebrity couple shared the news on social media.

Nameless and Wahu have announced the birth of their daughter Shiru, calling it a “special day.”

Sharing a video of the baby 5 minutes after her birth, Nameless wrote, “My first earthly connection with my third born Daughter, Shiru, named after my eldest sister @rosemarymutunkei according to Kikuyu tradition. We’ll also give her an African name soon.”

He also went ahead to thank his fans for all their prayers and well wishes. He also shared an update on Wahu.

“Thank you for your prayers and well wishes! Shiru is healthy, beautiful and very alert. And Mama Shiru did a splendid job at bringing her into this world. Mum is fine and excited to start this journey together.”

Announcing the birth from her own account Wahu shared a heartfelt message of love for her newborn.

“From the moment I knew I was carrying you I loved you. I’ve loved every kick & turn you made, the doctor’s visits where I saw your heartbeat; I’ve loved singing to you, talking to you…I’ve worried, I’ve prayed and felt a myriad of emotions for the past 9 months, and here we are now… when I finally get hold you in my arms for the 1st time. It’s difficult to explain this moment…all I can say is Thank you God. You have seen us through.” (sic)

