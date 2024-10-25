Namibia PM praises Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change as significant advancement in strengthening Disaster Risk Reduction

Africa is increasingly investing in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) as part of the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The main aim of the Sendai Framework, which replaced the Hyogo Framework in 2015, is to achieve a substantial reduction in disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods, health, and the economic, physical, social, cultural, and environmental assets of individuals, businesses, communities, and countries by 2030.

Namibian Prime Minister Dr. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, who spoke at the 9th Africa Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (AfRP-9) held in Windhoek, Namibia, stated that the Nairobi Declaration has positioned the African continent to strengthen disaster risk reduction efforts “by aligning them with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and regional development goals.”

In a speech delivered by Deputy Prime Minister of Namibia Dr. John Mutorwa, the Prime Minister warned that Africa is on the frontline of the climate crisis and faces a multitude of disasters, “from relentless climate extremes to environmental degradation, severe disasters including tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, and veld fires, which have resulted in significant economic losses, displacement of livelihoods, and the precious loss of lives,”

She urged member states to follow through on the Nairobi Declaration and to collate and analyze data, “particularly focusing on disaggregation by gender, age, disability, and location for informed decision-making.”

The Namibian Prime Minister noted that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region is currently experiencing one of the worst droughts in recent years, driven by the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phenomenon.

“This situation has threatened the lives and livelihoods of about 58 million people, severely compromising food and water security.” the PM noted

She highlighted that the Namibian government declared a State of National Disaster (Drought) in May this year following a crop assessment that confirmed a 53% decrease in the national aggregated cereal production of white maize, sorghum, pearl millet, and wheat for 2024.

“In addition, a 69.7% decrease in dam water levels was observed in March 2024,” she said, adding that “as a result, there has been a significant deterioration in household food security in various regions of the country.”

The Prime Minister noted that in response to the Nairobi Declaration of 2021, which emphasized the need for a multi-hazard early warning system, Namibia has begun the process of establishing an Emergency Operations Center “that will eventually be linked to the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre and the Africa Multi-Hazard Early Warning and Early Action System.”

The Southern African country is undertaking reforms aimed at strengthening the disaster risk framework, including Early Warning Systems and conducting vulnerability assessments and analysis, “which proactively inform response measures to predicted disasters as well as inform policy decisions aimed at addressing occurring disasters and strengthening resilience through investing in infrastructure and enhancing capacities in disaster risk management,”