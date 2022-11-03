Namwamba meets KPL Chairmen,promises to resolve local football stalemate

The Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs,Sports and the Arts Ababu Namwamba on Thursday met Kenya Premier League Chairmen to deliberate on ways geared towards improving the growth and development of football in the country and resolve the current impasse facing the game.

The former Budalangi Member of Parliament who served in the same capacity before in 2012 reiterated his commitment to continue engaging World Football Governing body FIFA to have the interim suspension imposed on Kenya over government interference of soccer activities lifted.

“In consultation with the wider spectrum of stakeholders in this area, I have also been in contact constantly on the phone with Fifa. I have spoken with Fifa five times already and will continue after this meeting to get the way forward on this issue,” said Namwamba.

“The government has listened to the advice from the chairmen and all those present and will put them into practice. I’m going to continue engaging Fifa so that this issue can be sorted out once and for all so that our leagues can start immediately,’’ added the CS.

The long serving football admnistrator and Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier on behalf of the clubs urged the new admnistration led by President William Ruto to comply with the regulations of Gianni Infantino led body in order return Kenya to FIFA sanctioned football.

“We demand that the conditions laid down by Fifa in their letter on February 24 be complied with. That vice president of the federation be restored and the secretariat, Kandanda House be opened. The head of the secretariat Barry Otieno should be reinstated. This will enable the fixtures to be planned so that the league can start immediately,” said Rachier.

In November last year, former Sports CS Amb Dr Amina Mohamed on advisory from Sports Registrar Rose Wasike over claims of financial impropriety disbanded the Nick Mwendwa led Football Kenya Federation and formed the Caretaker and subsequently Transition Committee to oversee running of football operations in the country in interim capacity.

The move saw FIFA President Gianni Infantino announcing the country’s indefinite suspension from all football activities during the Fifa Council Press Conference.

“Without prejudice to any investigations by national authorities or other judicial bodies, the Fifa Council also decided to suspend the Football Kenya Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Association with immediate effect due to undue interference by a third party,” Infantino said.

Besides meeting club representatives,Namwamba also met the coaches afterwards pledging his support to them and promising an open door policy to address issues affecting Kenya’s sports men and women, such as the welfare of retired athletes.

