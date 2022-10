New Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba says his first assignment is to get Kenyan football back on track and wage a war against doping cartels. Namwamba Friday took over the leadership of the Sports ministry from Ambassador Amina Mohamed in a ceremony held at the Kenya National Library in Nairobi. Namwamba is making a return to the ministry he served in during the Grand Coalition Government in 2012.

