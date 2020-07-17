Nancy Gathungu sworn in as new Auditor General

Nancy Janet Kabui Gathungu has been sworn in as the new Auditor General.

Chief Justice David Maraga was also present during the swearing-in event Friday afternoon at the Supreme Court.

This is after the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee approved her appointment this week as the country’s new Auditor General.

While taking the oath of office, the new Auditor General said that her priority is to set up mechanisms to clear the audit backlog so that entities may hold their Annual General Meetings and donors can also get feedback on the spending of projects.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“I will be holding this office in public trust and will be guided by the needs of the Kenyan people in asking for accountability on how their money has been spent by those in authority,” said Gathungu.

“I will be counting on the support of my staff and key stakeholders in the accountability process, to continue with the good work that my predecessor Mr Ouko did,” she added.

Nancy Gathungu takes over from Edward Ouko who retired almost a year ago.