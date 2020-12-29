Nancy Karigithu reappointed to WMU Board

Written By: Wesley Ruto

She is a qualified maritime lawyer and sits in the National Blue Economy Committee.

Nancy Karigithu has been reappointed for a second term to the World Maritime University (WMU) Board based in Sweden.

Mrs Karigithu is currently the Principal Secretary, State Department for Shipping and Maritime in the Ministry of Transport will serve in this capacity for another four years.

The university’s Secretary-General Kitack Lim, congratulated Mrs. Karigithu for her commitments and dedication to the growth of WMU.

Before joining the government, the PS worked as a short term legal expert for the European Union project Critical Maritime Routes. She has in the maritime industry for the last 26 years.

Last year she was awarded an honorary fellowship by the prestigious University.

She was the Director-General of the Kenya Maritime Authority where she served for nine years.

