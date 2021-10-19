Home golfer Nelson Koech shot an impressive 143 points to win the Nandi Bears Open Shield held at the Nandi Bears Golf Club.

The championship was held for the first time as a Kenya Amateur golf event .Dennis Maara finished second after amassing 147 gross points as Geoffrey Kariuki wound up third.

Simion Chepkwony returned 165 points to emerge the nett winner relegating Eliud Kemboi to second position.

The championship attracted 57 golfers drawn from various golf clubs across the country. The Kenya Golf Union amateur calendar now shifts to this weekend’s Kenya Amateur Stroke play championship scheduled October 21st-24th at Nakuru Golf Club.