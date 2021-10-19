Nandi Bears open for championship as club hosts first KGU amateur championship

by Bernard Okumu

 

Home golfer Nelson Koech  shot an impressive 143 points to win the Nandi Bears Open Shield held at the Nandi Bears Golf Club.

The championship was held for the first time as a Kenya Amateur golf event .Dennis Maara finished second after amassing 147 gross points as Geoffrey Kariuki wound up third.

Simion Chepkwony returned 165 points to emerge the nett winner relegating Eliud Kemboi to second position.

The championship attracted 57 golfers drawn from various golf clubs across the country. The Kenya Golf Union amateur calendar now shifts to this weekend’s Kenya Amateur Stroke play championship scheduled October 21st-24th at Nakuru Golf Club.

 

 

  

Latest posts

Safari Rally part of the WRC 2022 calendar

Bernard Okumu

Alexandre Lacazette rescues Gunners with late goal

Bernard Okumu

Tusker plot Zamalek downfall in CAF Champions League round 32 return leg

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More