Nandi County rejects BBI Bill

Nandi becomes the second County to reject the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

During the Thursday’s vote, 23 Members of the County Assembly voted against the Bill while 13 voted YES in favour.

Nandi County joins Baringo in rejecting the Bill.

The BBI Bill is already on the road to a referendum after it surpassed the required threshold for it to proceed to the National Assembly and the Senate.

More than 40 counties have so far passed the Bill.

On Wednesday, the Building Bridges Initiative national secretariat urged the remaining counties to join the rest of their fellow Kenyans and deliver a YES verdict as well so that they could all walk together.

“This landslide victory is an indication of the popularity of BBI and is an indicator of the support the BBI Bill will enjoy at the referendum,” The secretariat said.

The secretariat also urged Members of Parliament to ignore propaganda and emulate the MCAs in amplifying the voice of the people.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga also expressed optimism that the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 will henceforth proceed unimpeded towards approval by Kenyans effectively necessitating desired reforms.

Shortly after the Bill surpassed the constitutional threshold on Tuesday, the ODM leader said the country was on the verge of instituting much-needed change especially as far as governance is concerned.

“With the dramatic and strong conclusion of the exercise today, we are extremely close to giving our people the reforms they need to create a united, inclusive, stable and prosperous nation that also deals decisively with the crime of corruption.” The ODM leader noted.