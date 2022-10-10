Nandi Security team launch new model to combat crime

Security officials from Nandi County have launched a new approach to fight crime in the County and serve residents better.

The new model dubbed, Bottom Up, associated with President William Ruto, will see various government security officials share their personal mobile phones with members of the public.

The approach is part of newly introduced measures to engage the public, particularly those in rural villages.

According to Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shambi, the move is expected to enhance sharing of timely and useful information about security matters between locals and authorities.

“We expect the new model will stamp out acts of lawlessness, reduce insecurity and make our work easier,” he said,

Under that approach, the County Commissioner, six Deputy Commissioner, chiefs, village elders and Nyumba Kumi officials will be required to provide their mobile phone numbers to residents.

According to locals, the move will play a big role in combating crime and also enable security personnel to engage with members of the public freely

“We always have difficulties accessing security officials whenever an incident occurs. But with these new models we will be able to report insecurity incidences on time,” said Janet Maiyo a fruit vendor at Kapsabet market

She said the new approach will also reduce travel costs for locals who want to reach concerned authorities for help.

Leading by example, the County Commissioner gave out his phone numbers to matatu drivers, conductors and mama mbogas at Kapsabet market

He directed the chiefs to open a WhatsApp group for all villagers where information about happenings in their localities can be shared to enable security officers to act expeditiously where necessary and also to get instant updates about any incident.

“This will enable us to access useful information across the County within a short period of time. Let’s embrace the idea,” said Shambi.