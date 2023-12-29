Nandi Senator accuses Raila of misleading public on economy

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has taken issue with Azimio leader Raila Odinga, accusing him of providing misleading information about the current state of Kenya’s economy.

Cherargei said Raila, in one of the TV interviews, highlighted that the opposition is contemplating a return to protests in 2024 due to the high cost of living.

Cherargei emphasied the need for truthfulness from the opposition leader, asserting that the county’s economy is on a postive trajectory and is expected to stabilize in 2024.

Speaking at funeral in Kipchimchim, Kericho County, the senator pledged to prevent any regression in the strides made by the government in economic revival through street protests.

The senator pointed out that unlike other countries grappling with public debt defaults, Kenya is on the right track, successfully repaying its debts.

He underscores a significant turnaround in the agriculture sector, predicting improved returns for farmers and an overall enhancement of the economy.

In addition to economic concerns, Cherargei calls upon the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to grant permanent and pensionable terms to the 46,000 JSS teachers. This move, he argues, is crucial to ensuring uninterrupted learning in schools upon reopening.

Cherargei’s statements reflect a larger debate on the country’s economic narrative, with tensions rising between political figures over divergent views on Kenya’s economic outlook. As the discourse unfolds, the senator remains steadfast in advocating for transparent communication and constructive measures to safeguard the progress made in the nation’s economic recovery.