Featuring “Umetenda” by Size 8
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world as such we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we’re excited for the Nandy and Koffi Olomide collaboration “Leo Leo”. We’re still dancing to the collaboration between Nviiri, Sauti Sol, Bensoul and Khaligraph Jones.
Internationally, Pentatonix just released a new EP featuring songs like “Lucky Ones” and “Coffee in bed.”
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Rayvanny – Kiuno
Megan Thee Stallion feat DaBaby – Cry Baby
Ibraah – Nimpende
Size 8 – Umetenda (Featured)
Octopizzo – Karatasi
Nandy feat Koffi Olomide – Leo Leo
Nviiri the storyteller feat Sauti Sol, Bensoul, Khaligraph Jones – Birthday Song
Darassa – Waiter
Lava Lava feat Mbosso – Basi tu
Dua Lipa – We’re good
Burna Boy – Onyeka
Coffee in bed – Pentatonix