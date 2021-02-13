Featuring “Umetenda” by Size 8

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world as such we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we’re excited for the Nandy and Koffi Olomide collaboration “Leo Leo”. We’re still dancing to the collaboration between Nviiri, Sauti Sol, Bensoul and Khaligraph Jones.

Internationally, Pentatonix just released a new EP featuring songs like “Lucky Ones” and “Coffee in bed.”

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Rayvanny – Kiuno

Megan Thee Stallion feat DaBaby – Cry Baby

Ibraah – Nimpende

Size 8 – Umetenda (Featured)

Octopizzo – Karatasi

Nandy feat Koffi Olomide – Leo Leo

Nviiri the storyteller feat Sauti Sol, Bensoul, Khaligraph Jones – Birthday Song

Darassa – Waiter

Lava Lava feat Mbosso – Basi tu

Dua Lipa – We’re good

Burna Boy – Onyeka

Coffee in bed – Pentatonix

