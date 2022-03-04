Nanyuki Killings: Police launch investigations after three bodies recovered

Police in Nanyuki are investigating the killing of three people whose bodies were found dumped around Jambo Park Forest near Nanyuki town this week.

Confirming the incidents, Laikipia East sub county police commander, John Tarus said they suspect the victims were separately killed elsewhere and dumped at the scene where their bodies were found.

“On Tuesday we recovered the body of a man aged 48 years old dumped in the forest and on Wednesday again we recovered another body from the same area and on Thursday, we found the third body,” he added.

Tarus said the bodies recovered didn’t have any identification documents adding: “It has been very difficult for the community around to identify them. We have notified other officers countrywide to refer those reporting missing relatives to us to help us identify the deceased.”

Separately Tarus said the body of 26-year-old Catherine Wangeci Njoki was recovered in Nyakio Lodging in Nanyuki town Thursday after she allegedly committed suicide by taking pesticide.

Tarus said they got a suicide note indicating why the deceased took her own life adding the bodies were moved to Nanyuki hospital Mortuary.