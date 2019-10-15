Nanyuki police intercept lorry with bhang worth Khs 2.8m

Nanyuki police have intercepted a lorry ferrying 139 kilos of bhang and arrested three suspects who were in it and are now detained at Nanyuki police station.

Laikipia East police commander, Kizito Maruti said that his officers intercepted the 11 tonne lorry along the Nanyuki-Nyeri highway on Monday after a tip-off that it was transporting the drugs estimated to have a street value of 2.8 million shillings from Moyale in Marsabit County to the capital Nairobi.

“Upon inspection of the lorry the officers discovered it had a false extension on the truck’s body behind the driver’s cabin and upon checking they discovered the bhang in 62 well-wrapped packages in polythene papers,” Maruti said.

It took the officers close to three hours as they had to use electric metal grinders to cut open the hidden extension on the lorry’s body for them to access where the drugs had been hidden.

Maruti added that the operation was coordinated by officers from Transnational Intelligence Unit, based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters, who had been trailing the lorry from Moyale.

The area police Commander said that the three suspects were expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday where investigators will plead for more time to detain them as they investigate the matter and pursue more suspects.

“This is a large syndicate of drug traffickers and that’s why we shall seek for more time from the court in order to get sufficient time to nail more suspects.” Maruti said.

He further said that detectives would seek to establish if the drugs were from a neighboring country since the haul emanated from Moyale which is a border town to Ethiopia.