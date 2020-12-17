The Houston biopic is set to premiere in November 2022

“The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” British actress Naomi Ackie has been cast to play Whitney Houston in a biopic of the global musician’s life.

The movie titled “I wanna dance with somebody” will be done in collaboration with the Houston estate with her sister Pat Houston set to serve as one of the film’s producers.

Anthony McCarten who wrote the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, wrote the film’s screenplay while Stella Meghie is set to direct the movie. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about casting Naomi, Stella said, “We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”

Also involved in the project is music maestro Clive Davis, who helped guide Houston’s career. He will join the team as a producer.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Whitney died in 2012 at the age of 48. She was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year by Alicia Keys.

The movie will premiere in November in 2022.

Tell Us What You Think