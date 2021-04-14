Naomi was appointed Kenya’s international Global ambassador early this year

People the world over are admiring supermodel Naomi Campbell’s Malindi home after it was featured in Architectural Digest Magazine. Naomi has been Kenya’s international tourism ambassador since January this year.

?? “Step Inside Supermodel Naomi Campbell’s Sprawling Kenyan Escape”https://t.co/Q2SfUrWihg — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) April 13, 2021

On Tuesday, the magazine posted a tour of Naomi’s villa in Malindi that set got American Twitter talking. Speaking to the magazine she said of her home, “It’s a very calming place,” she says. “You don’t really want to be on the phone. You’re not trying to find a television. You just want to read and be with yourself. It’s nice to just have the silence and the crickets.”

Speaking about her role as Kenya’s tourism ambassador she said, “I love all of the African continent; there isn’t one country I love more than another, and I want that to be clear. Each place in Africa has something magical about it.”

Check out more pictures of her villa here.

