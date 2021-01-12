Naomi Campbell becomes Magical Kenya International Ambassador

Super Model, Naomi Campbell, will help promote the marketing of Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world after agreeing to become Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, this was agreed upon during a meeting between Campbell and Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala, over the weekend.
“We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand” the CS said.
Naomi Campbell will be Magical Kenya's International Tourism Ambassador. That doesn't take away from our domestic market, it only strengthens it. #MagicalKenya ?? pic.twitter.com/o4HEllieid
— Hon. Najib Balala (@tunajibu) January 12, 2021
During the meeting Naomi commended the Government of Kenya for the improvement of infrastructure at the Coast including the upgrading of Malindi Airport to International standards adding that this will boost tourism in the region.
“I am also impressed with the world class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course accredited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite golf professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience.” she said.