Naomi Campbell becomes Magical Kenya International Ambassador

Super Model, Naomi Campbell, will help promote the marketing of Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world after agreeing to become Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, this was agreed upon during a meeting between Campbell and Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala, over the weekend.

“We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand” the CS said.