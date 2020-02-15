Naomi Wafula emerges champion of Sigona Ladies golf tournament

Naomi Wafula emerged the overall champion of the Sigona Ladies Open golf tournament which attracted more than 120 lady players.

Elizabeth Mbuthia was the best Sigona lady of the tournament with Irene Auma taking the longest drive title.

She was too good in the gross silver category defeating Ashley Awuor who settled for the second position while Margaret Njoki had no choice but to settle for the third position.

C Anyango was the best player in the bronze category winning the title ahead of Hellen Chepkwony and Belinda Wanjiru who tied on points in the second position. Grace Wanjohi was third in the bronze category.

Faith Ontune was the champion of the silver nett category, just edging Nancy Ikinu who was second.

The bronze nett category was won by Dorcas Wangui while Sophie N was second.

Naomi Wafula was the best closest to the pinned player with Irene Auma the most accurate longest drive player.