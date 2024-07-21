Naomy Chebet and Joshua Kithuku triumph at Uasin Gishu Half Marathon

Joshua Kithuku and Naomy Chebet were crowned winners of the Uasin Gishu Half Marathon held in Eldoret Town.Kithuku won the men’s race in 1:and 37 seconds.

“By design, the half marathon was grueling, and I am grateful for the extensive training I underwent prior to today’s race. Consistently maintaining a pace for 21 kilometers can be a challenging task,” said Joshua Kituku.

World Athletics Championship 10,000m silver winner Daniel Simiu who is set to run in this year’s Chicago Marathon came in second. Meanwhile Naomy Chebet emerged as the winner of the women’s race in Ihour 10 minutes .

“The equal prize money for men and women is a significant step towards achieving gender equality in sports. This decision represents a significant step forward, removing obstacles and acknowledging the exceptional skill and commitment of female athletes,” said Naomy Chebet.

Chebet and Kithuku will take home KES 300,000 while the second runners will receive KES 200,000. Third place finishers will receive KES 100,000 respectively.

Fourth and fifth place finishers will be awarded KES 50,000 and KES 40,000 respectively.Runnners who wound up in sixth to tenth positions were also rewarded each Ksh.20,000 reward.

Race sponsors, gaming firm Betika, were ecstatic on the holding of the race which they believed helped expose talents.

“All the awarded runners have been tested by ADAK and prizes will be disbursed as soon as we receive the results,’’, Eric Mwiti, Brand Manager.

The race attracted over 700 athletes.