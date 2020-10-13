“Naona Mbali” features the vocals of Juliani, King Kaka and Miriam Ayoo

Naona Mbali is the official soundtrack to the Boniface Mwangi documentary Softie the film set to premiere in Kenyan theatres on Friday.

The song was composed by Dan Aceda and F. Dillie, written by Dan Aceda, Juliani and King Kaka and produced by Likarion Wainana.

Juliani tweeted about the Music video dropping ahead of the premiere saying, “One of the projects niko proud kua part of and I pray the message ifikie nyote na ku bare fruits.”

One of the projects niko proud kua part of and i pray the message ifikie nyote na ku bare fruits. Naona Mbali ft @RabbitTheKing@helloayoo @danaceda Official sound track ya @softiethefilm https://t.co/YPNQ7SwoZJ Unaiona aje?? — #Masterpiece ?? (@JulianiKenya) October 12, 2020

The message of the song complements the message of the film that tells the story of Boniface. The song’s most repeated line is “Nani ata simama?” which is a call-to-action and an encouragement to stand for what’s right.

It should come as no surprise that King Kaka helped pen the song considering he also wrote “Wajinga Nyinyi” a scathing reprimand to Kenyans and the country’s political class.

Softie, a film by Sam Soko details the life of Boniface Mwangi as a human rights and political activist. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival early this year where it won “The World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing.”

You can watch the video now out on Youtube.

