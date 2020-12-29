Napoli Sc  and Nyoi FC share spoils as KothBiro group matches near homestretch

Napoli Sc and Nyoi Fc drew 0-0 in a group ‘E’ match as Koth Biro group matches near the end at Umeme Grounds ,Ziwani ,Nairobi.

Both teams required maximum points to consolidate their efforts for a last sixteen qualification, with at least one group game to spare. Nyoi,regular koth Biro campaigners required the maximum points more for they began the match second from bottom of the group with two points from two games.

Napoli,under the tutelage of Gilbert Aseka,has already qualified for the knock out round after garnering eight points from four games and sit top of the five team pool.

Napoli based in Mathare began brightly and created dozens of chances with the attacking pair of Eric Juma and Christopher Osiru being a constant menace in Nyoi’s defence .

Nyoi which featured Austin Ochieng and Roy Okal both who turn out for premier league sides Mathare United and Sofapaka FC respectively showed signs of resurgence in the second half but couldn’t break the deadlock that persisted to the final whistle.

Following the draw Nyoi lies fourth on the log with four points while Napoli sits top on eight points.

In other results Ruaraka All Stars and Dallas All Stars battled to barren draw in group while Kisima narrowly edged out Huruma Kona Fc by a solitary goal. The all important goal was scored by Warutere Erick in the 35th minute.

The group matches for the eight team tourney first held 42-years ago are set to be concluded in a week’s time paving way for the anticipated knock out phase. Eight teams have already qualified for the last sixteen round.

The teams that have already earned the ticket to the knock out phase are: Ruaraka All Stars, Dallas All Stars, Umeme Bees,Leads United, Kajiado All Stars, Napoli Sc, Biafra and Terror Fc.

Three more matches are lined up Tuesday ,29th December 2020 at Umeme grounds,Ziwani.

Eastleigh youth vs kajiado all stars-9.00am

Kayole youth vs Istanbul academy-12.00pm

Kahawa sportive vs allin jua kali-15.00pm

Wednesday ,December 30th 2020

Githurai United Vs Wayaba Fc

South C United Vs Ajax Fc

Ngara All Stars Vs Eastleigh North

Thursday ,December 31st 2020

Black Mamba Vs Kamukunji Falcon

Zimmerman Vs Digo United

Nyoi Fc Vs Asec Junior

