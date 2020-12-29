Napoli Sc  and Nyoi FC share spoils as KothBiro group matches near homestretch

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Referees walk off the pitch during a past Koth Biro group match in November 2020 at Umeme Grounds,Ziwani Nairobi.Eight teams have already qualified for the last sixteen round of this year's tourney.

 

Napoli Sc and Nyoi Fc drew 0-0 in a group ‘E’ match as Koth Biro group matches near the end at Umeme Grounds ,Ziwani ,Nairobi.

Both teams required maximum points to consolidate their efforts  for a last sixteen  qualification, with at least one group game to spare. Nyoi,regular koth Biro campaigners  required the maximum points more for they began the match second from  bottom of the group with two  points from two games.

Napoli,under the tutelage of Gilbert Aseka,has already qualified for the knock out round after garnering eight points from four games and sit top of the five team pool.

Napoli based in Mathare began brightly and created dozens of chances with the attacking pair of Eric Juma and Christopher Osiru being a constant menace in Nyoi’s defence .

Nyoi which featured Austin Ochieng and Roy Okal both who  turn out for premier league sides Mathare United and Sofapaka FC respectively showed signs of resurgence in the second half but couldn’t break the deadlock that persisted to the final whistle.

Following the draw Nyoi lies fourth on the log with four points while Napoli sits top on eight points.

In other results Ruaraka All Stars and Dallas All Stars battled to barren draw in group while Kisima narrowly edged out Huruma Kona Fc by a solitary goal. The all important goal was scored by Warutere Erick in the 35th minute.

The group matches for the eight team tourney first held 42-years ago  are set to be concluded in a week’s time paving way for the anticipated knock out phase. Eight teams have already qualified for the last sixteen round.

The   teams that have already earned the ticket to the knock out phase are: Ruaraka All Stars, Dallas All Stars, Umeme Bees,Leads United, Kajiado All Stars, Napoli Sc, Biafra and Terror Fc.

Three more matches are lined up Tuesday ,29th December 2020 at Umeme grounds,Ziwani.

Eastleigh youth vs kajiado all stars-9.00am

Kayole youth vs Istanbul academy-12.00pm

Kahawa sportive vs allin jua kali-15.00pm

 

Wednesday ,December 30th 2020

Githurai United Vs Wayaba Fc

South C United Vs Ajax Fc

Ngara All Stars Vs Eastleigh North

 

 

 

Thursday ,December 31st 2020

Black Mamba Vs Kamukunji Falcon

Zimmerman Vs Digo United

Nyoi Fc Vs Asec Junior

 

 

