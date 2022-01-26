The National Rainbow Coalition–Kenya (NARC–Kenya) party leader Martha Karua says she is in consultation with her party members to inform her next move ahead of the August General Election.

Speaking while meeting Laikipia West delegates in Nyahururu town, Karua said she was consulting across the country to popularize her party before making her decision.

She called for unity of purpose among the Mt. Kenya region leadership so as to vote as a bloc. She urged area leaders to unite the people from the region and shun divisive politics.

However, in total disregard of political “suit”, she called upon Kenyans not to vote leaders along party lines but elect leaders that would serve and hold their interests at heart.

“I am open to a coalition after going into consultation with other party leaders and would be announcing my coalition partners sometime in the near future,” said Karua

She said Narc Kenya had already conducted some other meetings in four other counties among them Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Embu and the results of the consultative meetings would inform which direction the party would be taking ahead of the forthcoming polls.

Karua said the reason she was holding meetings was that the decision regarding which coalition to form must lie with the people as leadership.

“You must consult the people before solidifying your decision” she said.