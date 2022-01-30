Narc Kenya Leader Karua joins OKA leaders for Machakos rally

NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua joined Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi for a rally in Machakos hinting at a possible alliance.

Karua said the 2022 contest will shape Kenya’s destiny saying, “you can’t cannot leave or let a hyena watch over your sheep.”

This even as Kalonzo said his supporters have implored him not to support anyone saying he must be on the ballot.

The two spoke as the One Kenya Alliance wound up their three-day tour of Ukambani as they regroup following the exit of ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula who have now teamed up with UDA.

The people have said; "go all the way to the debe!" I'm listening

Thank you @MoiGideon

January 29, 2022

Senator Moi said OKA presents the best bet for the Country accusing their opponents of lacking credibility.

The three have vowed to work together with a common goal of Making Kenya and economic power house.

Elsewhere, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Richard Ngatia who is vying for Nairobi gubernatorial seat has promised to provide an environment for industries to thrive so as to address unemployment.

Ngatia has promised to work with industrialists to resolve unemployment if he is elected Governor of Nairobi.