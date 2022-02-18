NARC-Muungano NDC rally behind Raila’s Azimio la Umoja movement

The National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) and Muungano parties’ decision-making organs have resolved to back ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in the August 2022 elections.

In a joint Delegates Convention held at Bomas of Kenya Friday, the two political outfits announced that they had unanimously resolved “to massively mobilise and support the Azimio la Umoja and Raila Odinga as our common presidential candidate.”

Raila welcomed the endorsement noting that Governors Charity Ngilu of Kitui and her Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana (party leaders) have always been at the forefront in championing the rights of Kenyans.

“We had a great time at the joint NARC- Muungano NDC. Lower Eastern ni Azimio. We shall march on together. Inawezekana” he said