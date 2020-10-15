NARC Party Leader Karua alleges plot to undermine constitution

NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua is alleging a plot to undermine the sanctity of the constitution through subjective application of the law.

In a hard-hitting statement co-signed by activist Boniface Mwangi as well as a representative from the Movement for democracy and growth, Karua says the emerging trend could constitute a serious threat to peace, security and well being of Kenyans.

And with the cabinet having already approved stringent measures invoked by the National Security Advisory Committee meant to contain acts of lawlessness, Karua says the law cannot be applied selectively.

She said, “The recent recommendation by the National Security Advisory Council is a blatant violation of the constitution as it is aimed at suppressing legitimate political activities of those not viewed favourably by the Government.”

Karua urging Kenyans to rise up and guard the sanctity of the constitution which she claims to be under threat. “We must all rise to reject those unconstitutional directives which seek to gag all Kenyans, except those supporting one faction of the Government,” She said.

The NARC Party Leader further urged the State to uphold its responsibility to provide security to all Kenyans by preventing acts of politically motivated violence saying the National Intelligence Service and the Police are well equipped to detect such plans.

“The failure by these agencies is what caused the recent Murang’a chaos, resulting in the loss of lives of two Kenyans. We must hold the leadership of these agencies and respective Cabinet Secretary accountable for these failures,” Karua said.

“The double standards in application of the law witnessed since the advent of BBI popularization campaigns, and more recently last weekend where meetings by one group were allowed while denying another group their right to hold similar meetings smacks of intolerance and must out rightly be rejected,” She said.

She has now advised the police to be conscious of their role under the constitution and reminded constitutional commissions such as the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights among others that their silence will be viewed as consent to the violations.