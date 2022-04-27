Narcotics, sex toys top list of Kenya’s most smuggled goods

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says narcotic drugs especially marijuana, ethanol, drones, and sex toys are the most smuggled goods in the country.

KRA Chief Customs Manager for the Nairobi region, Bernard Kibiti says in the first quarter of this year the taxman has intercepted goods worth about Kshs. 41.2 million.

Despite steps taken towards combating illicit trade and the existence of the multiagency team, the restricted and prohibited goods still find their way into the country.

Data from Kenya Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) indicate that illicit trade robs the country of more than Kshs. 153 billion annually.

KRA says the importation of dual products for normal industrial use and military use is posing a challenge in the fight against illicit trade since they can easily be misused if they fall in the wrong hands.

The dual products include items imported for medical purposes, X-ray machines that contain radioactive substances, and ammonium fertilizer which can also be used to make bombs and other weapons.

Kibiti says together with other agencies they have put in place enforcement measures to ensure persons importing the items have licenses and relevant documents.