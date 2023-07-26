Narcotics worth Ksh 25M destroyed in Malindi

Narcotics worth Ksh 25 million have been destroyed by the Malindi Law Courts at the Kenya Medical Research Institute.

The spoils which included one ton of bhang and a hundred of kilograms of heroin was put to flames after the court concluded on the case .

The operation was supervised by the Malindi Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui and other court users committee.

“Today we have the exercise of transporting narcotics to Kilifi and they are exhibits on various court cases and we decided to take them at the KEMRI center because they have an incinerator that can destroy large amounts of drugs without polluting the environment as advised by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA),” she said.

She said the consignment was impounded on was from various offenders and a container of the same was nabbed at the Mariakani –Kilifi highway last year.

“In Malindi we have seen how our youth have been wasted by drugs and we want to show the world that the Malindi law courts are hell bent on eradicating narcotics in our jurisdiction and we are destroying the drugs so that they don’t find their way back to the streets,” she said.

Witness to this, Kilifi North Sub County Police Commander Kenneth Maina said there were many pending cases in other law courts but they hope to destroy the drugs once the cases are completed.

“The street value of that consignment from Malindi court is worth Sh. 25 million and we have tried to reduce the illicit drug prevalence in our area and many people are in jail. I urge our people to stop using these drugs because they are so harmful,” said Maina.