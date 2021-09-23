Narok approves bill to reduce taxes on boda boda, farm produce

Narok County Assembly has passed a Finance Bill that recommends the reduction of taxes charged on the boda boda sector, water boozers and farm produce.

Speaking after passing the Bill, the County Assembly Majority Leader, Benard Torome, said the motorbike operators who initially paid Ksh 500 per month per motorbike, will now pay Ksh 300 when the Narok County Governor, Samuel Tunai, append his signature on the Bill.

“The boda boda sector was highly affected by the emergence of Covid-19 and further hit by the hike in fuel prices. Most of the operators in this sector are young Kenyans who have no other source of income,” he said.

The water boozers also have a reason to smile after the Assembly reduced their monthly license from Ksh 20,000 to Ksh 15,000.

The stickers put on the boozers that were sold at Ksh 4,000, have also been reduced to Ksh 1,000, said the Majority Leader.

“The move is to ensure the cost of water goes down, especially during this prolonged dry spell when many people are purchasing drinking water. We expect the reduction in prices to trickle down to the water consumers,” he said.

Potato farmers also will breathe a sigh of relief, after the Assembly recommended the reduction of tax paid for every 50-Kilogram bag of potato to be Ksh 30, instead of the initial Ksh 50.

The move, he said, was driven by outcry from the potato farmers, who said lamented they were getting peanuts from potato farming business.

“We expect both the farmers and traders to benefit from the reduced taxation. The money collected as tax will be used to improve road network in the area,” he said, adding that the County Government will place weighing machines in various points, to ensure the brokers do not exceed the required size.

The Majority Leader revealed that the County was in the process of buying a potato storage cooler, where farmers can preserve their produce until the prices are favourable.

Likewise, the chia crop farmers also got some relief after the County Assembly reduced the taxes they were paying when transporting a sack of chia from Sh. 1,000 to Sh.150.

“The reduction of taxes to chia farmers aims at encouraging the investors who have already shown interest in investing in our county and attracts more local farmers into the farming business,” he said.

The Narok Boda boda Association Coordinator, Nick Pareyio, lauded the move, saying it is expected to improve the living standards of the operators, as they can afford to save more.