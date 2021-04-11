Narok CEC who succumbed to COVID-19 buried in Trans Mara

Narok CEC for Roads John Marindany was laid to rest in Angata Barikoi ward in Trans Mara days after he succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Governor Samuel Ole Tunai described him as servant of the people having served in various departments within the County.

He said Marindany was a workaholic who was trusted by all other CECs such that they elected him their Chairperson.

Following his death, Tunai has urged his entire family to quarantine in their homes since they had interacted with him before he became sick.

Tunai has further compelled the family members to undergo COVID-19 tests to ensure they are safe from the virus.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Emurrua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno said time has come for COVID-19 to declared a national disaster saying the 3rd wave has really affected people and their livelihood.

The funeral was also attended by Principal Secretary for Youth affairs Charles Sunkuli as well as a number of Members of the County Assembly and executive members.

Ng’eno further urged the Government to make vaccination compulsory saying it is the only way to protect the lives of Kenyans.

His sentiments was echoed by Narok Deputy Governor Everline Aruasha who called on the resident to continue observing the protocols set by the Ministry of Health.