Narok cop winning the hearts of street children

A police officer based in Narok County is helping change the narrative that those of her kind are cold-hearted and out to punish those deemed to have contravened the law.

Guns and bullets aside, Police constable Faith Harriet has proved that police officers have a loving humane side through her acts of charity.

On Mashujaa day, Harriet was spotted at Tower Sacco building within Narok town feeding street children who appeared at ease during their interaction.

Harriet says, that though she is not endowed with resources, she always sets aside some funds to cater for the group. According to her, Kenyans need to be compassionate to the less-endowed in society. “We too have families. When I saw these children, I saw my family in them. That’s why I had the responsibility to assist them; we should all be humans first before anything else.” She observes.

A mother of two boys, who reside in Samburu County with their father, Harriet says the society should not view street children as criminals but a vulnerable group in need of support.

This even as she called on Kenyans to support the police service in its quest to deliver on its mandate. “We are not pastors, we do not preach. A criminal won’t like us but a law-abiding person will. Follow the law and the police won’t follow you around” she opines.

The acts of Harriet reflected across dozens of other police officers whose exploits are positively impacting on the society and slowly changing the face of the police service that has suffered bad publicity for years.