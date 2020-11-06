Narok County Commissioner puts FGM perpetrators on notice

Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki has vowed to eradicate female genital mutilation in Narok County by 2022.

Achoki has brought on board Church leaders from the County saying the partnership will enhance efforts to deal with the vice once and for all.

The County commissioner said those encouraging FGM in the County on the police radar warning that they will be arrested and prosecuted without mercy.

Achoki spoke during a meeting with the Narok county pastor association which was also attended by the National Anti-FGM Chairperson Agnes Pareiyo to discuss ways of partnership with an aim to end FGM before 2022.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking at Ole Ntimama Stadium Narok Achoki said they are bringing pastors to help train residents on the disadvantages of conducting FGM.

Pareiyo welcomed the initiative saying FGM is not only retrogressive but it also reduces the chances of success among young girls.

She called on security agencies to remain vigilant now that most of the girls are at home and urged parents to protect their children from the vice.

Narok county CEC for Education sport and gender Cecilia Wapari said the County Government will work closely with the Ant -FGM body and the national government to eradicate FGM in the County.

Bishop Peter Nakola said they will not relent until FGM is dealt with across the County.

Tell Us What You Think