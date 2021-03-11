Narok County elders pledge to support fight against FGM

Elders in Narok County have pledged to advocate for the end of retrogressive cultural practices such as Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) that have pulled the Maasai community behind.

The elders spoke during the ongoing Emanyatta trainings in Narok County where thousands of young men are participating.

The Chief leader of Naikarra Emanyatta in Narok west Sub County, Tino ole Linka said the young men aged between 19 and 23 years old are being taught to resist cultures like Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) and early marriages in efforts to end the practice.

Kilesi Ole Siyianton, an influential leader in the area asked the community to take their children to school so that they can compete with other children from other regions.

Siyianton who spoke while donating food stuff to the Emanyatta, encouraged the young men to be in the front line of shunning FGM in a bid to end the retrogressive practice in the county.

The traditional ceremony ensures continuation of Maa culture as the practice is passed from one generation to another.

This comes just a few days after elders in Samburu County declared to end FGM and child marriages during a visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the County.

The President signed a Memorandum of Understanding to end FGM with the elders urging them to find alternative rites of passage for girls.

FGM has been highlighted as a major factor leading to early pregnancies and marriages among young girls as most of them are perceived to be ready for marriage after undergoing the cut.

According to UNICEF data, 4million girls and women in Kenya have undergone FGM and overall 21 per cent of women aged 15-49 years have been subjected to the practice.

Girls and women form rural areas, living in poor households, with less education or who identify as Muslim are at greater risk. The practice is highly concentrated in the North Eastern region and in certain ethnic groups.

FGM is now on the global development agenda through its inclusion in sustainable Development Goal(SDG) which aims to eliminate the practice by 2030.