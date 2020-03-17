Narok County Health Official dies in Narok accident

A Narok County Health Official died on the spot and four others seriously injured in a multiple accident at Texas area near TM area along the Narok- Bomet road in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Confirming the accident, Narok North Sub-county Police Commander, Fredrick Siundu, said the accident occurred when the driver of the Toyota Probox, the decease and two others were travelling in, collided head-on with a Toyota saloon car that was coming from Bomet side. The Probox was heading towards Bomet side from Narok.

The drivers of the two vehicles lost their legs after amputation in the 1:00am accident, while two female passengers in the ill-fated Probox were seriously injured and are fighting for their lives at the Narok Referral Hospital.

The body of the deceased is also lying at Narok Referral Hospital Mortuary, awaiting postmortem and further investigation into the incident.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The Probox was trying to overtake another vehicle and in the process collided with the oncoming saloon car, the Probox then hit the front wheel of an oncoming bus belonging to Essay Coach Company on upon impact it rolled severally,” Siundu said.

The vehicles and the bus have been moved to Narok Police Station pending inspection and further investigations into the two accidents.

Drivers are being urged to observe traffic rules in order to avert such accidents from happening and to avoid loss of lives.

Road crashes in our country have been killing about 3,000 people each year thus placing Kenya among the countries with highest rate of accidents in the world.

This has cost the country heavy economic losses as most of those killed are mostly within the productive population bracket.

Statistics from National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) show that 595 people had lost their lives by March 4 this year in road crashes as compared to 546 who died by the same date in 2019.

This means more road crash casualties have been reported this year compared to 2019.

According to the statement by NTSA, pedestrians are still the most vulnerable with 249 having lost their lives in road crashes this year as compared to 200 who died in 2019.

Thus, the majority of the crash victims who die are vulnerable road users – pedestrians, motorcyclists, and cyclists. In addition, nearly one-third of deaths are among passengers – many of whom are killed in unsafe forms of public transport.