Narok County partners with NGO to implement projects

Narok County Government has partnered with Indigenous livelihood enhancement partners (ILEPA) a Non government Organization to improve area residents’ livelihood.

This after a two days forum between ILEPA officials and Narok County Chief officers to deliberate on partnership areas as well as take stock of projects initiated by ILEPA in the last 10 years in Narok.

Agriculture Chief Officer Grace Mugo thanked ILEPA for the training saying they will work together with ILEPA to ensure the projects they are carrying out are of benefit to Narok County residents.

The Organization has drilled bore holes and put up water pans to support farming in dry areas and enhance access to clean water.

Ms Mugo said the project has ensured a steady supply of food for both the residents and their animals

His sentiment was echoed by Tourism and Wildlife Chief Officer Newton Mpaima who thanked the organization for building a maternity at Majimoto saying the County Government will provide medicines as well as employ healthcare workers.

ILEPA Director Stanley Kimaren Ole Riamit said the organization aims at reducing levels of poverty in the region, welcoming the partnership with the County Government saying it will it will go a long way in supplementing what they are doing.