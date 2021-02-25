Narok county targets to plant 43 million tree seedlings

Narok County Government and the National government will plant 43 million tree seedlings in the County in a bid to attain a 30 percent forest cover.

Speaking after holding a closed-door meeting with heads of department at the County Commissioner’s boardroom, Governor Samuel Tunai and County Commissioner Evans Achoki said they will focus first on uplifting the already existing forest.

“Our forest cover currently stands at 15 percent because of the presence of forests like Maasai Mau forest in Narok South and North sub counties and Nyakweri forest in Trans Mara area,” Tunai said.

The Governor however pointed out that forest cover has been decreasing because of consistent forest destruction where people cut down trees for charcoal burning and logging.

Tunai said they are working with relevant bodies like Ewaso Nyiro Development Authority (ENSDA) and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to plant the seedlings in 10, 000 acres of Enosupukia forest in Narok North Sub County.

“We are now focusing on increasing the forest cover to 30 percent as directed by the President. We will achieve this by protecting the already existing forest and replanting trees in the land where they have been cut down,” said Tunai.

At the same time, the Governor urged other organizations like schools, hospitals, churches and individual farmers to collect tree seedlings from the KFS offices to plant in their premises.

“This is a collective initiative where organizations, individuals and government officials should work together for the sake of protecting the environment,” he continued.

The County Commissioner said the county will going forward enforce the law on cutting down trees saying those found committing the crime will be arrested and arraigned in court.

“In the next three months, we are going to plant over 43 million seedlings around the county. We will go around sensitizing people on the need to plant and conserve trees,” he said.