Narok County to assist victims of flash floods

Narok Government is in the process of registering persons affected by flash floods in various parts of the county so as to give them the necessary support.

The County Executive Committee Member (CECM) in charge of Administration and Devolution Josephine Ngeno said most of the affected areas are Nairegie Enkare and Suswa areas in Narok East Sub County, where houses have been submerged in water.

Ngeno said the County government is working with Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) to ensure people affected by the ongoing rains are given the necessary support so that they can lead a normal life.

She observed about four villages have been affected as their houses were submerged in rain waters, while in other areas; deep cracks have developed, threatening livelihoods of the people.

“The floods have disrupted the normal livelihood of the people as most of them have been displaced. We will give food, beddings among other items to help the affected people,” she said.

At the same time, the County Executive urged the victims to go to public utilities close to them like churches and schools so as to make it easier for volunteers to locate and give them support.

Ngeno cautioned those living in endangered zones like slopes and swamps to move to higher grounds to avoid falling victims to the floods, while advising parents to remain to remain vigilant and watch over their children.

She appreciated KRCS for playing a major role in the mitigation of the disaster at hand, especially by coming out to help in registration of the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Ngeno has urged members of the public to use a Toll-Free No. 0800722984 that has been provided by the county government to seek for any assistance in case of adversity.