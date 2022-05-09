Narok County UDA senatorial aspirant decamps to Azimio

Narok County United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senatorial aspirant Kasaine Kosen has decamped to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking at Olomismis in Transmara, Kosen blamed Governor Samuel Ole Tunai for his failed bid to clinch the UDA ticket.

He blamed the Governor for influencing the party’s decision not to hold a nomination exercise for the seat but instead resorted to consensus which he said denied other aspirants their democratic right in favour of Governor Samuel Ole Tunai.

“I have taken the decision to decamp to Azimio because UDA failed to give room for a fair playing field to all the aspirants,” he said.

“Instead of dishing out tickets to preferred candidates, the party ought to have allowed aspirants to square it out through the ballot. As much as I will not be vying, I will be campaigning for Azimio Presidential aspirant,” Kosen declared.

Governor Tunai will now carry the Narok County UDA Senatorial flag in the August poll and will have to square it out with Ledama ole Kina (ODM), Gideon Konchellah (Jubilee) and Andrew Sunkuli ( Wiper).

Receiving Kosen to Azimio was Kilgoris Constituency Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) aspirant Peter Oiboo who urged residents to support Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential aspirant Raila Odinga in the August poll, terming him as a selfless leader who would ensure improved infrastructure once he assumes office.